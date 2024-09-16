Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $234.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

