Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.18 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Beldex has a market cap of $360.82 million and $11.18 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.14 or 0.03961599 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,218,439 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,518,439 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

