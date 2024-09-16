Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
BZQIY stock remained flat at $4.93 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.24.
