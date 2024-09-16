BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 187.36% from the stock’s current price.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of BCAB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioAtla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 36.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BioAtla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,099,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

