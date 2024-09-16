BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 187.36% from the stock’s current price.
BioAtla Price Performance
Shares of BCAB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.02.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioAtla
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.