Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.91 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $57,769.65 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,141.23 billion and $1.91 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.18 or 0.00538660 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00032550 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00079027 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,754,884 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
