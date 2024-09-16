Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $314.13 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and $223.71 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $314.13 or 0.00534634 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00032611 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00078878 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,761,566 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
