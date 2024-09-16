Bitcoin Diamond Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $2,938.63 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00074245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006893 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,435.56 or 0.40553696 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.