Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $22.09 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $386.95 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $22.09 or 0.00037602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00049693 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

