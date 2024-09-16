BitcoinBR Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.02 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded 175.9% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinBR has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000077 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinBR%5FInfo)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/MP3Vyuh5xf)[Medium](https://bitcoinbr.medium.com/)”

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

