BitTorrent-New 1-Day Volume Tops $18.98 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $829.49 million and $18.98 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001328 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000085 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $14,620,243.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.