Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $76.60 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404,708 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 2.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $76,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BAH opened at $156.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

