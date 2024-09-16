Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,709,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,840,354 shares during the period. Stericycle accounts for 8.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.00% of Stericycle worth $215,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.71 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

