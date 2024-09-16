Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $565.05 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.40. The firm has a market cap of $487.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

