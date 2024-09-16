Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $12.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $235.93 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.49 and its 200-day moving average is $230.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

