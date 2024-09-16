Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $23.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,116 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bcwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,073,000 after purchasing an additional 382,380 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $78.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $79.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

