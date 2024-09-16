Black Diamond Financial LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.