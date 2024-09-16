Black Diamond Financial LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
