Black Diamond Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bcwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 240,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 71,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

