BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 3.31% of BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Price Performance

BATS BRLN opened at $52.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

