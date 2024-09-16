BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 35.2% in August

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 87,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,728. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

