Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of BCSA stock remained flat at $11.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $11.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

