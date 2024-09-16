Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Short Interest Up 51.6% in August

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OBDC opened at $14.80 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

