BNB (BNB) Price Tops $529.48 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $529.48 or 0.00914853 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $77.27 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,945 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,005.0719696. The last known price of BNB is 546.41765769 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2235 active market(s) with $1,708,679,682.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
