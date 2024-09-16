boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of GBX 27.13 ($0.35).

boohoo group stock opened at GBX 29.15 ($0.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £370.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.28. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 26.48 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.63 ($0.56).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion clothing, home and beauty products, shoes, and accessories for 16-to-60+ year age customers.

