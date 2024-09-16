Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 2.8% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $83.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

