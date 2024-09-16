Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in August

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,345.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock remained flat at $68.44 during trading on Monday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

