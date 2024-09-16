Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $365.00

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 362.40 ($4.74), with a volume of 67372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.60 ($4.68).

BPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bridgepoint Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 259 ($3.39) to GBX 358 ($4.68) in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,470.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

