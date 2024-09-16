Brokerages Set Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) PT at $7.13

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.01. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $6.79.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,570.88% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
