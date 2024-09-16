Brokerages Set Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT at $35.00

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trustmark

Trustmark Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.19 on Monday. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 62.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.