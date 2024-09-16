Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $433.71

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $433.71.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $476.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Watsco has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.65.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Watsco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

