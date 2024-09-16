Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 79,340 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $27,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bruker by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 120.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

BRKR opened at $65.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

