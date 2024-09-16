Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.22% of Entegris worth $44,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after purchasing an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $278,727,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,763,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,311,000 after purchasing an additional 132,447 shares during the period.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day moving average is $128.48. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

