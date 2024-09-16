Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,645 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $307,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $565.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $487.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $552.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.40.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.