Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 237,585 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,585 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

