Bruce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Vicor makes up 0.8% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vicor worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,438,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 224,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Vicor by 11.1% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Vicor Price Performance

NASDAQ VICR opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.50. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $61.33.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at $564,788.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.