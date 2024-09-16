BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,339,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 3,790,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of BTGOF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,881. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

