BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,339,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 3,790,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.
BT Group Stock Performance
Shares of BTGOF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,881. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.
BT Group Company Profile
