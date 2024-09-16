Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BHLL
Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance
Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Bunker Hill Mining
mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunker Hill Mining
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.