Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

BHLL opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

