Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,680.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,680 ($48.12) and last traded at GBX 3,676.88 ($48.08), with a volume of 249120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,664 ($47.91).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.31) to GBX 3,350 ($43.81) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($34.00) to GBX 2,800 ($36.62) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,300 ($43.15) to GBX 3,380 ($44.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.85) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,182.50 ($41.62).

Bunzl Trading Up 0.4 %

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,286.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,533.79, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 20.10 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,827.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacky Simmonds purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,462 ($45.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,025.90 ($65,418.99). Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

