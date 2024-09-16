Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.3 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

BZLFF stock remained flat at $47.28 during midday trading on Monday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

