Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.3 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
BZLFF stock remained flat at $47.28 during midday trading on Monday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03.
About Bunzl
