Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 495,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.1 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $28.95 during trading hours on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.