Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 495,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 266.1 days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $28.95 during trading hours on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
