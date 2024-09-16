Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $81.13

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.13, but opened at $79.25. Camtek shares last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 39,784 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Camtek Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Camtek by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Camtek by 23,300.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

