Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.