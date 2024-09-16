Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.50.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$43.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,598,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008,905. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$40.02 and a 1 year high of C$56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.2311277 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total value of C$181,612.50. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

