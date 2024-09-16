Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 13,487 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 125.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 736,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,984,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $103.72 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

