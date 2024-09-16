Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YPF opened at $23.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

