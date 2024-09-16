Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 6.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,304,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,450,000 after acquiring an additional 137,695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59,084 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Embraer by 88.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 292,630 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Embraer by 424.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 526,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 426,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 497,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

