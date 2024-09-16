Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Trading Down 0.6 %

RELX stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

