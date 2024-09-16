Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,206 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TME. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

