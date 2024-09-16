Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 95,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

