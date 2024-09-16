Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Bank of America

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.73.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,244,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 80,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,796,000. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.