CashBackPro (CBP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,806.36

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 37.4% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $14,806.36 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.05060484 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $20,038.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

